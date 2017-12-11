Tiffany Haddish Just Taught Us Something About Taylor Swift We Never Knew

Tiffany Haddish hosted Saturday Night Live in November and while the Girls Trip star had numerous memorable moments on camera—she made a hilarious joke about rewearing her $4,000 Alexander McQueen dress—it’s her friendship with Taylor Swift that’s making waves.

The pop star was the musical guest for Haddish’s episode, and since their encounter, Haddish has indeed been over to Swift’s home for dinner. In a recent interview during Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Haddish revealed what she thinks is one thing no one knows about Swift.

The results? That she’s a low-key burgeoning photographer. “She has those Polaroids, them old-school 1980s Polaroid cameras all over, and she takes lots of pictures and makes these really beautiful collages,” she said.

Haddish also described what it was like to meet Swift for the first time, who sounds as though she was nothing but sweet.

“When she came in, she came immediately into my room and was like, ‘I love your comedy, I’ve been watching you, I know all of your stuff,’ and she start quoting jokes from like 10 years ago and I was like, ‘Oh, I like this b—!’”

Thanks for the new deets, Tiffany!