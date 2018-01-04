Tiffany Haddish Thanks Her Haters in a Winning 18-Minute Speech

When you start making a name for yourself in the entertainment business, critics will soon follow, but Tiffany Haddish has never let any of that get her down.

As she accepted the New York Film Critics Choice award for best-supporting actress for her role in Girls Trip in a silk midnight blue Walter Mendez dress complete with a thigh-high slit, she talked about just that as she palmed a cocktail and clapped back on her haters.

Jim Spellman

“I know some people think they’re going to talk sh— about me,” she said. “It’s OK. You know why it’s OK? Because you care enough to say something. If you didn’t say nothing, you didn’t care. So, if you say something, thank you. I don’t care if it’s positive or negative I appreciate you.”

“I’m glad you see me, because it’s been so many years when nobody saw me,” she continued. “When you’re a little kid going through the system you wonder, ‘does anybody even know I’m alive?’ To be able to be this example to so many youth—so people like me that you guys have no clue about, but they’re coming because I keep the f—king door open.”

Haddish continued, encouraging those who are working towards their dreams to stay true to themselves. “Stop holding your truth,” she went on. “Speak your truth. Be yourself. It’s the healthiest way to be. Be who you are. If nobody likes it, f— it. There’s 10 other people that do. I’m always going to be me. I’m never going to be perfect ... but I don’t care.”

RELATED: What Beyoncé Was Telling Tiffany Haddish When They Took This Photo

“I’m thankful for the critics. I’m learning a lot about you guys,” she continued. “The only critics I knew before this were Siskel and Ebert and when they passed I was like ‘Oh well.’”

Haddish’s epic speech lasted for 18 minutes, and she continued to bring on the inspirational tidbits and plenty of laughs as she talked about the business, thanked her parents and friends who supported her, and more.

“I think this whole business is about how you feel, what you put out to the world, and how you make other people feel,” she told the crowd. “When you feel good about what you’re doing, in my mind, it makes other people feel good.”

Here’s a (lousily shot) video of Tiffany Haddish’s epic, world-beating best supporting actress acceptance speech at tonight’s New York Film Critics Circle (NYFCC) Awards Posted by Alison Willmore on Wednesday, January 3, 2018

Take a peek at Haddish’s full speech above.