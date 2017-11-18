Tiffany & Co. Pledges Continued Support to Save Elephants 

Tiffany & Co. has pledged to help save elephants. This year the jewelry company launched its first-ever philanthropic collection, Save the Wild, in order to protect the beautiful and endangered species. Now, in the wake of the reversal of the Obama administration's ban against the import of sport-hunted elephant trophies from Zimbabwe and Zambia, Tiffany's is pledging their continued support to the cause. 

The brand took to Instagram to share a message of solidarity to all those who are fighting to stop the poaching of elephants for their tusks. "We pledge our continued support of the Elephant Crisis Fund and promise to do all we can to protect and nurture these magnificent creatures. Tiffany loves all living things, and most definitely elephants," Tiffany posted.

That's not all that the brand had to say. Alongside the post, they reiterated their pledge to donate proceeds from their Save the Wild collection to help save the elephants. "Tiffany is a passionate supporter of the natural world and wildlife conservation. Each year, we help save up to 30,000 elephants. One hundred percent of proceeds from our #TiffanySaveTheWild collection are donated to the @elephantcrisisfund to support anti-poaching, anti-trafficking and ivory demand reduction." 

Celebrities are also taking on the cause. Everyone from Ellen DeGeneres to Ryan Reynolds have taken to social media to express their outrage and urge their followers to donate to stop the poaching of elephants. 

Last year I had the most incredible experience of being part of saving a baby elephant in Kenya and taking her to live at the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust. When we found her she was emaciated, she had been on her own for days, she was very afraid. With my Masai friends we took her to live at the David Sheldrick Nursery in Nairobi. And, she was named Chimu. I had planned a trip to go back to Kenya to see how Chimu was doing with my friend Amy, who was part of the rescue. And, we were both a little nervous about seeing her again because we were afraid that she might associate us with the trauma of the rescue. But when we got there, we learned that elephants have a very sophisticated understanding. And we were welcomed with a very playful and affectionate elephant. She was doing really well. She put on weight, over a hundred pounds. And she looked so much better, that we were amazed. When we first found her, she had been orphaned during a very severe drought and she was separated from her mother at a time when baby elephants are still milk dependent. And in addition, this terrible increase in illegal poaching was taking place in the wild animal reserves in Kenya. [MUSIC] It's very sad where illegal poachers come in and kill elephants and black rhinos for their ivory and their horns and leave their babies alone to die. The amazing part is that these babies come to the Trust and they are able to reform connections with the other orphans and their keepers, and they form a new family. And they all have relationships. They're playful. And you can actually go to the Trust Nursery and interact with them. It's an amazing thing to be able to be a part of and to see. It's very inspiring. And now she's over two years old. And she's doing so well that she has been moved out to the ithumba camp. This is where the orphans go to live in a protected, yet more wild setting. Every day, they interact with the other wild elephants that live in the park, and they learn to take care of themselves, so that in the future, when they choose to live in the wild, they'll be able to live in the wild full time. This process takes many years and the Trust has successfully reintroduced over 100 elephant orphans back into their proper lives in nature. And to see Chimu making this transition along with her new elephant family was really moving. The work of the elephant keepers with the Trust was so inspirational. They're completely devoted to their charges. And to see this beautiful part of Kenya, unspoiled and teeming with life after the horrible drought had ended. It made for the most perfect and magical trip. [MUSIC] Amy and I have adopted Chimu, and many of her friends. So we get monthly updates on their progress. And we look forward to visiting the sheltered Trust in the future many times. Anyone can adopt an elephant, or rhino orphan for only $50. And it's a wonderful way to be a part of a charity. So if you'd like to learn more go to www.SheldrickWildlifeTrust.org. Thanks for your support.

