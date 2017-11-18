Tiffany & Co. Pledges Continued Support to Save Elephants 

Tiffany & Co. has pledged to help save elephants. This year the jewelry company launched its first-ever philanthropic collection, Save the Wild, in order to protect the beautiful and endangered species. Now, in the wake of the reversal of the Obama administration's ban against the import of sport-hunted elephant trophies from Zimbabwe and Zambia, Tiffany's is pledging their continued support to the cause.

The brand took to Instagram to share a message of solidarity to all those who are fighting to stop the poaching of elephants for their tusks. "We pledge our continued support of the Elephant Crisis Fund and promise to do all we can to protect and nurture these magnificent creatures. Tiffany loves all living things, and most definitely elephants," Tiffany posted.

Tiffany is a passionate supporter of the natural world and wildlife conservation. Each year, we help save up to 30,000 elephants. One hundred percent of proceeds from our #TiffanySaveTheWild collection are donated to the @elephantcrisisfund to support anti-poaching, anti-trafficking and ivory demand reduction. A post shared by Tiffany & Co. (@tiffanyandco) on Nov 17, 2017 at 2:32pm PST

That's not all that the brand had to say. Alongside the post, they reiterated their pledge to donate proceeds from their Save the Wild collection to help save the elephants. "Tiffany is a passionate supporter of the natural world and wildlife conservation. Each year, we help save up to 30,000 elephants. One hundred percent of proceeds from our #TiffanySaveTheWild collection are donated to the @elephantcrisisfund to support anti-poaching, anti-trafficking and ivory demand reduction."

Celebrities are also taking on the cause. Everyone from Ellen DeGeneres to Ryan Reynolds have taken to social media to express their outrage and urge their followers to donate to stop the poaching of elephants.