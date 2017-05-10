Tiffany & Co. Joins the Climate Change Conversation with a Bold Political Message

While climate change remains a major issue in our nation’s political dialogue, it’s unclear whether President Donald Trump will keep the U.S. in the Paris Climate Agreement—an international accord created to fight the effects of climate change.

Tiffany & Co., a neighbor to N.Y.C.’s Trump Tower and the president’s youngest daughter’s namesake, is speaking out on the issue, urging Trump to remain in the Paris Agreement.

The company stated its plea on their Instagram and Twitter pages, as well as within an ad in The New York Times.

Courtesy

RELATED: Emily Ratajkowski’s Best Political Moments

Tiffany & Co.'s Chief Sustainability Officer, Anisa Kamadoli Costa, offered a statement to InStyle:

“As part of Tiffany & Co.’s commitment to sustainability, we support the global movement to act on climate change. Using our brand to advocate for this important issue—in addition to Tiffany’s long-term goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050—is one of the most important actions we can take. Tiffany has long recognized the importance of protecting our fragile planet for future generations, and our aspiration is to leave behind a world that is as beautiful and abundant as the one we inherited."

President Trump has yet to issue a response.