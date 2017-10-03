So, a Unicorn Walked the Thom Browne Runway (Like, for Real)

Today in fashun, a gigantic unicorn Trojan horse made its runway debut at the Thom Browne spring 2018 show. We could say we were joking, but that would be lying. Yes, y’all, this really happened, and we've got the pics (and vids) to prove it.

Closing a whimsical show at Paris Fashion Week, Thom Browne kick started his finale with an all-white-everything chorus consisting of a woman dressed in a feathered garter belt and a mesh bubble helmet topped with a little hat (for added effect), leading—here it comes—a more than 8-foot-tall unicorn marionetted by two men, only to be amped up by a fantastical reprise of The Little Mermaid’s “Part of Your World” seeping through the speakers (again, we’re not kidding). We could spend forever describing this major fashun moment, but really though, you just have to see it for yourself:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZyuZTaAwAx/?hl=en&tagged=thombrowne #ThomBrowne finale 🦄🦄🦄@thombrowneny A post shared by Min Rui (@minruir) on Oct 3, 2017 at 9:28am PDT

Mind you, this wasn’t the only jaw-dropping moment of the Thom Browne show. There was also a melted #icecreamwoman sluggishly twirling and dancing around on ballet pointe shoes.

FRANCOIS GUILLOT/Getty

And if one wasn’t enough, you should know she had a twin:

FRANCOIS GUILLOT/Getty

Ah, #PFW, what will happen next?