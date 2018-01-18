Can Men Get Away with Wearing Thigh-High Ugg Boots?

Ladies, I suggest you hide your Ugg boots well because soon enough, that special guy in your life may ask to borrow yours. Think that’s preposterous?

On Wednesday, cool-kid streetwear label Y/Project (they’re responsible for Gigi Hadid’s viral detachable jeans) changed the course of history when, at Paris Fashion Week Men’s, they did the previously inexplicable: sent male models down the runway wearing Uggs.

At first, several looked like the classic, shearling-adorned versions you likely wore to the grocery store in middle school ($160; nordstrom.com).

Mitchell Sams

There were cozy-looking slides that rival Rihanna’s Fenty Puma versions ($90; nordstrom.com).

Mitchell Sams

But then, things started to get dramatic. Boys marched down confidently with super baggy, fabric-heavy dark styles that rose high, far above the knee. Thigh-high Uggs on a guy? It’s real, and it’s here.

Mitchell Sams

RELATED: Celebrities in Ugg Boots: The Ultimate It Girl Rite of Passage

They were made in camel.

Mitchell Sams

They were made a little shorter.

Jason Lloyd-Evans

Female models got to slide their probably cold feet into the fuzzy warm shoes, too.

Jason Lloyd-Evans

Together, they honestly looked incredible.

Jason Lloyd-Evans

Ugg has previously collaborated with beauties as elegant as Carolyn Murphy, and designers are daring as Jeremy Scott. And yes, the brand already sells shoes for men—but not ones quite as extra as those made for this project.

VIDEO: 30 Boots in 60 Seconds

“The UGG Classic boot is one of the most recognizable shoes in history. Its timeless and challenging design made it a worldwide statement,” Y/Project Creative Director Glenn Martens said. “By reworking the Classic boot with a typical Y/Project twist, such as the triple overlaps and the extra-long legs, we want to celebrate the UGG brand’s unique history.”

The boots will be available come fall and are set to cost you between $270 and $1,380. Sure, we can expect Bella Hadid or Kylie Jenner sidekick Jordyn Woods to pull up to Fashion Week in the monstrous boots, but is the world ready for guys in everything Ugg?

RELATED: Your Favorite It Girls Are Obsessed with This Polarizing Trend

I suggest you prepare.

You see, the concept of dressing outside of what is considered “normal” for your gender isn’t new, and brands like Gucci and Burberry have combined their collections on the runway, showing both men’s and women’s clothing together, and often blurring the lines of who’s supposed to be wearing what.

Recently, I’ve noticed enough men (three’s a trend, right?) on the streets of New York wearing Ugg boots to the movie theater, to the drugstore, and while waiting for a train—and this is before Y/Project delivered the magic of thigh-high Ugg boots.

The Ugg bug, as we know, is one that’s hard to get rid of once it’s caught you. But can men really get away with wearing them? I’d wait in line for these. Why the hell not?