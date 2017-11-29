The Weeknd Just Made His Relationship with Selena Gomez Instagram Unofficial

Almost a month after Selena Gomez and The Weeknd called it quits back in October, Abelina has officially parted ways on social media.
After unfollowing his one-time love on Instagram, the “Starboy” singer took their split a step further, deleting all photos of his ex-girlfriend from his account. But that doesn't mean the former couple’s sweetest ‘gram moments have to only exist in our memories, as Gomez still has quite a few photos that depict happier times available for her 130 million Instagram followers.
While the “Can’t Feel My Face” star just made their relationship Instagram unofficial, the “Fetish” songstress has already reconciled with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, and the Weeknd has reportedly been cozying up to former flame Bella Hadid.
Looks like it may be time to put our hopes of a reconciliation to rest—at least for now!