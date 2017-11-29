The Weeknd Just Made His Relationship with Selena Gomez Instagram Unofficial

Almost a month after Selena Gomez and The Weeknd called it quits back in October, Abelina has officially parted ways on social media.

After unfollowing his one-time love on Instagram, the “Starboy” singer took their split a step further, deleting all photos of his ex-girlfriend from his account. But that doesn't mean the former couple’s sweetest ‘gram moments have to only exist in our memories, as Gomez still has quite a few photos that depict happier times available for her 130 million Instagram followers.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Sep 5, 2017 at 12:09am PDT

While the “Can’t Feel My Face” star just made their relationship Instagram unofficial, the “Fetish” songstress has already reconciled with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, and the Weeknd has reportedly been cozying up to former flame Bella Hadid.

Looks like it may be time to put our hopes of a reconciliation to rest—at least for now!