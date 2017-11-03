The Weeknd Is Finding Comfort Post-Split from Selena Gomez with a New Puppy

Days after The Weeknd and Selena Gomez revealed that they were parting ways after nearly a year together, the "The Hills" singer has already found love again. But this time, it's with a four-legged companion.

The newly single musician proved that a dog really is a man's best friend, proudly introducing his puppy to fans on Instagram. "Handsome devil," he captioned a shot of the young Doberman Pinscher sitting on a patio.

handsome devil 🖤😈 A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Nov 2, 2017 at 12:11pm PDT

While fans quickly flooded the comments section, gushing over the "Can't Feel My Face" hitmaker's newest addition, other eagle-eyed followers noted that the unnamed furry friend could be taking the place of Gomez and her dog, Charlie, whom the former couple reportedly adopted together back in September.

Looks like the perfect way to get over a ruff breakup!