The Rock's Fiancé Lauren Hashian Makes Her Red Carpet Baby Bump Debut in a Super-Hot Velvet Dress

Just hours after Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced that he and fiancée Lauren Hashian are expecting another baby girl, the happy couple hit the red carpet at the L.A. premiere of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle where—yes, you guessed it—Hashian debuted her bump.

For the high-wattage event, the Rock looked dapper as usual in an oxblood suit and a blue tie, but it was Hashian who caught all the camera flashes in a red velvet dress with a slit.

He cradled her baby bump in a sweet way as the joyous duo posed, adorably cozying up to each other.

Johnson, who has a two-year-old daughter, Jasmine, with Hashian, took to Instagram on Monday to share the exciting news. Of course, it was little Jasmine he posed in the photo alongside a sign that read, “It’s a girl! Can’t wait to be a big sister!!! And finally be the boss!”

He wrote, “@laurenhashianofficial and I are boundlessly grateful for this blessing as this spring we’ll welcome our second baby. Plus, Jazzy is excited to boss around and protect her lil’ sis. And once again, big daddy is completely surrounded by beautiful estrogen and loving, powerful female mana. All girls. One dude. And a boy dog. I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

On a new episode of Ellen, he also expressed his excitement, saying, “Lauren and I are so happy … The crazy thing is I was raised by women and still, to this day, totally and completely, am 100 percent surrounded by only women. And I love it.”

“It is a wonderful thing,” he added.

Congratulations to the growing family!