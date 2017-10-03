The Rock Unveiled a Major Easter Egg About His Moana Character

As if you needed another reason to love Moana (Disney’s first Polynesian princess! Music by Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda! Vocals by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson!), The Rock just revealed an Easter egg about his character, Maui, that will make your heart sing.

On Monday, Twitter user Anthony Oliveira posted a side-by-side image of Moana’s shape-shifting demigod Maui next to The Rock’s actual grandfather, and the resemblance is quite uncanny. The tweet caught the eye of Johnson, who took it upon himself to confirm a little-known Disney secret about his character: It was actually inspired by his grandpa.

“A lil’ @Disney gem of a secret, my character Maui was partly inspired by my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia of Samoa #grateful,” he wrote on Twitter.

I think Twitter user @dixonsrose speaks for all of us with this response: “I didn’t think it was possible to love Moana more but here we are.”

Props to Disney for casting actors of actual Polynesian descent in these roles, and for letting The Rock give his awesome grandfather the tribute he deserves.

Sounds like DJ’s grandfather was the original demigod.