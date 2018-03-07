The Rock’s 2-Year-Old Daughter Jasmine Was Hospitalized After an Emergency

Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson and his family had quite a scare over the weekend when his 2-year-old daughter Jasmine had an emergency that required a call to 911 for paramedics.

Thankfully, everything is fine now, and Jasmine is OK, but Johnson made a point to thank the Los Angeles Fire Department first responders and UCLA staff on Instagram after the fact.

"This past Saturday night something happened to me and my family that I would never want to happen to any of you guys out there," he said in a video. "But, of course, emergencies do happen."

"We were up all night in the emergency room. We had something scary that happened with our little baby girl, Jasmine. She’s OK now—thank God. But, I just want to say thank you so much to everybody who was involved, so caring and compassionate and responsive."

He gave a specific shoutout to the 911 operator who kept him calm and walked him through the emergency before relaying a message to other moms and dads.

"To all you mommies and daddies out there, when emergencies like this happen," he said. "I would just highly recommend that you stay as calm and as focused as possible because our little babies energetically, they pick up on what we're putting out, especially in times of stress."

Jasmine's dad wasn't the only one weighing in on the what happened on social media. Johnson's girlfriend and Jasmine's mom Lauren Hashian shared a video Tuesday night of the 2-year-old singing "Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star" so it looks like things really are OK now.

The family announced in December that Jasmine's can expect a baby sister this year, and Jasmine herself helped announce the news. Johnson and Hashian have been together for more than a decade.