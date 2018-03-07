The Rock’s 2-Year-Old Daughter Jasmine Was Hospitalized After an Emergency

Alexandra Whittaker
Mar 07, 2018 @ 1:45 pm

Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson and his family had quite a scare over the weekend when his 2-year-old daughter Jasmine had an emergency that required a call to 911 for paramedics.

Thankfully, everything is fine now, and Jasmine is OK, but Johnson made a point to thank the Los Angeles Fire Department first responders and UCLA staff on Instagram after the fact.

JB Lacroix/WireImage

"This past Saturday night something happened to me and my family that I would never want to happen to any of you guys out there," he said in a video. "But, of course, emergencies do happen."

"We were up all night in the emergency room. We had something scary that happened with our little baby girl, Jasmine. She’s OK now—thank God. But, I just want to say thank you so much to everybody who was involved, so caring and compassionate and responsive."

RELATED: The Rock Has an "Amazing Philosophical Conversation" with Daughter Jasmine—See Her Incredible Baby Blues!

He gave a specific shoutout to the 911 operator who kept him calm and walked him through the emergency before relaying a message to other moms and dads.

"To all you mommies and daddies out there, when emergencies like this happen," he said. "I would just highly recommend that you stay as calm and as focused as possible because our little babies energetically, they pick up on what we're putting out, especially in times of stress."

Jasmine's dad wasn't the only one weighing in on the what happened on social media. Johnson's girlfriend and Jasmine's mom Lauren Hashian shared a video Tuesday night of the 2-year-old singing "Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star" so it looks like things really are OK now.

The munchkin is unstoppable! 😂🙏🏼❤️🎤@therock

A post shared by Lauren Hashian (@laurenhashianofficial) on

The family announced in December that Jasmine's can expect a baby sister this year, and Jasmine herself helped announce the news. Johnson and Hashian have been together for more than a decade.

Show Transcript

The last thing I bought at a drug store, let see was a Kit Kat and Diet Coke and condoms. [LAUGH] [SOUND] [MUSIC] Let me see I can't remember who my first celebrity crush was but I do remember when I first broke into Hollywood. The Scorpion King had just come out that year and I ran into Halley Berry and it was the very first time I met her. This is in 2001 I think or in 2000. And I remember I didn't know I had a crush on her until I met her that night and I walked away like God, I think I'm crushing on that. And I had been ever since by the way, by the way. But she's the best, I love her, we're pretty good friends. So the last thing I googled was Dwayne Johnson exfoliation. I found that there's a lot of articles that are written about what I do to take care of my skin. But just between you and I and I know nobody else is watching this right now, it's all **** yeah it's all ****. The one thing that I always walk away with, every movie I shoot, would be my director's wallet. It's just a thing, you can't fight it, it's just like jazz music. You just have to go with it. Some people would call it an accessory but it's usually just my tattoos. They really just have such a spiritual meaning and a cool meaning, whether it's all this work that I have done over here or all this work here. I would say that at the moment, maybe do a Seeing my tattoos, it gives me a big sense of confidence, yeah. This has got to be It's a Wonderful Life. What is it you want Mary? What do you want? You want the moon? Just say the word and I'll throw a lasso around it and pull it down. I might even cry every time I watch it. Is this on? No I don't cry, I don't cry. The tears roll up my face, they're scared of my face. [LAUGH] I'm reading right now a book called, Ho'oponopono. And the translation is basically the power of forgiveness and how powerful forgiving can be. Sometimes if people kinda either piss us off or do us wrong, sometimes it's hard work for us To forgive, but it's a really nice book to remember. And plus it's the book I have to share with my lady. Hey, remember forgive, the power of forgiveness, for any stupid **** that I do. [BLANK_AUDIO]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!