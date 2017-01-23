We're Calling It: This Is Going to Be the Buzziest Book of 2017

Every year has a book that seemingly consumes popular culture. In 2011, Fifty Shades of Grey popularized the underground world of BDSM. One year later, the Gone Girl craze swept the nation. In 2015, we became obsessed with a certain Girl on the Train.

We may only be a few weeks into 2017, but we're calling it early: This year, The Girl Before will be that book. The upcoming novel by author J.P. Delaney has all of the makings of a sexy murder mystery that is sure to hit the bestseller chart, and it already has the movie deal to prove it.

The novel toggles between the perspectives of two women: Emma and Jane. Emma was looking for a new place to live when she stumbled upon an architectural masterpiece that was miraculously within her price range. The home comes with a strict set of rules and a Big Brother-esque surveillance property, but she decides to give it a shot. It doesn't hurt that the sexy young architect is intent on wooing her.

Fast forward a few years and Jane is making the same mistakes as—wait for it—"the girl before." The protagonist moves into One Folgate Street, enters into a relationship with the landlord, and changes her life to fit its minimalist tendencies—but she can't help but look into the tragic death of the former resident. And just like in Gillian Flynn's novel, not everything is what it seems.

Gone Girl isn't the only narrative that The Girl Before evokes. Much like Christian Grey, the wealthy architect likes to be in complete control of his love life, and each relationship tends to echo the former. Plus, he likes to have sex in public places, making this book a bit NSFW.

The upcoming novel even shares similarities with The Girl on the Train, and we're not just talking about the beginning of its title. Between hazy memories, meddling psychologists, and broken relationships, you'll be getting major Rachel Watson flashbacks—meaning you'll have no idea what's really going on until the very end.

We're not the only ones who seem to think this novel has bestseller potential. Universal has already bought the rights for a film adaptation, and Ron Howard is set to direct. Michael De Luca, a producer on the Fifty Shades of Gray franchise, is signed on as well.

See for yourself what all the buzz is about when the book his stands on Jan. 24.