Teyana Taylor x Reebok's New "Free Your Style" Sneakers Are the Kicks You Need for Spring

Teyana Taylor and Reebok are back together again for the release of a new set of hot kicks just in time for spring.

Following the success of their first "Free Your Style" campaign in January, Reebok Classic and the songstress released the second installation for the Freestyle "Color Bomb" Pack Monday, which continues the 25th anniversary celebration of the Freestyle sneaker.

This time around, the pack includes colors Mineral Mist and Pink Craze, with the bold hues paying homage to the bright color trends of the '80s. Taylor, who serves as Reebok's official brand ambassador, stars in the campaign, rocking the Pink Craze sneakers with a multicolored crop top and jeans, with her long black locks swept up into a ponytail.

Courtesy

The Reebok Classic Freestyle "Color Bomb" Pack retails for $75 and is available at Reebok.com and other retailers. The pack follows the release of the self-proclaimed sneakerhead's first collaboration with the athletic wear company—the Reebok Classic Freestyle Hi—which marked the first fitness sneaker designed for women.

Taylor shared a clip from the campaign on Instagram at the time, in which she sported workout gear and hit some exercise moves, including hip lifts. "Reebok has always been a part of me," she can be heard saying in it. "The 5411s really opened the door to get more creative with women's sneakers. This is really like a dream come true." She went on to caption the clip, "#Shmood A proud moment. It's time to turn sh*t up! Teyana Taylor x @reebokclassics."