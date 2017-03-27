The Teen Cancer Patient Who FaceTimed Beyoncé Has Passed Away

X
Shop This Post
March 27, 2017 @ 12:00 PM
by: Jane Asher

A Beyoncé superfan made headlines last week when her wish to meet the Lemonade musician came true with a FaceTime call. The Houston teen, who had been fighting a rare form of Stage 4 cancer, succumbed to her illness this weekend, just four days after her idol greeted her over the phone.

Ebony Banks, who went by the nickname "Ebob," had been battling cancer for most of her senior year. And to celebrate an early graduation, her friends used social media get Beyoncé's attention with the hashtag, #EBOBMEETSBEYONCE. Their hard work paid off after Banks received a surprise FaceTime call from the Queen Bee herself last Wednesday.

https://twitter.com/Bey_Legion/status/844688343023730688

https://twitter.com/AliefHastingsHS/status/842452845400096768

Just four days later on Sunday, Banks passed away, according to local news reports. And that evening family and friends held a candlelight vigil, complete with a tribute to the teen with Beyoncé's "Halo."

https://twitter.com/AliefISD/status/846176903249743872

RELATED: Natalie Portman’s Story of Volunteering at a Children’s Hospital Will Make You Tear Up

Our thoughts go out to Banks's family and friends during this difficult time.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

[MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Loading...
Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top