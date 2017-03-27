The Teen Cancer Patient Who FaceTimed Beyoncé Has Passed Away

A Beyoncé superfan made headlines last week when her wish to meet the Lemonade musician came true with a FaceTime call. The Houston teen, who had been fighting a rare form of Stage 4 cancer, succumbed to her illness this weekend, just four days after her idol greeted her over the phone.

Ebony Banks, who went by the nickname "Ebob," had been battling cancer for most of her senior year. And to celebrate an early graduation, her friends used social media get Beyoncé's attention with the hashtag, #EBOBMEETSBEYONCE. Their hard work paid off after Banks received a surprise FaceTime call from the Queen Bee herself last Wednesday.

https://twitter.com/Bey_Legion/status/844688343023730688 Beyoncé facetiming with Ebony, a fan with a rare cancer disease whose last wish was to see Beyoncé. ❤️️💙 pic.twitter.com/pCkGzF4feZ — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) March 22, 2017

Just four days later on Sunday, Banks passed away, according to local news reports. And that evening family and friends held a candlelight vigil, complete with a tribute to the teen with Beyoncé's "Halo."

https://twitter.com/AliefISD/status/846176903249743872 @AliefHastingsHS Band & color guard students tribute to Ebony w her favorite singer - Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/57ida3fCAo — Alief ISD (@AliefISD) March 27, 2017

Our thoughts go out to Banks's family and friends during this difficult time.