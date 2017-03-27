The Teen Cancer Patient Who FaceTimed Beyoncé Has Passed Away

A Beyoncé superfan made headlines last week when her wish to meet the Lemonade musician came true with a FaceTime call. The Houston teen, who had been fighting a rare form of Stage 4 cancer, succumbed to her illness this weekend, just four days after her idol greeted her over the phone.
Ebony Banks, who went by the nickname "Ebob," had been battling cancer for most of her senior year. And to celebrate an early graduation, her friends used social media get Beyoncé's attention with the hashtag, #EBOBMEETSBEYONCE. Their hard work paid off after Banks received a surprise FaceTime call from the Queen Bee herself last Wednesday.
Just four days later on Sunday, Banks passed away, according to local news reports. And that evening family and friends held a candlelight vigil, complete with a tribute to the teen with Beyoncé's "Halo."
Our thoughts go out to Banks's family and friends during this difficult time.