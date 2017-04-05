Emma Stone Just Received the Sweetest Prom Invitation EVER

Emma Stone may be an Oscar winner at the absolute top of her/anyone’s game, but we can almost guarantee no one has ever been more worthy of her affections than Arizona teen Jacob Staudenmaier.

Studenmaier, 17, invited the actress to be his date to prom in the most charming way ever. A film-lover and Arizona native (like Stone!), the enterprising junior re-imagined the opening sequence of La La Land, this time set in what appears to be his high school’s parking lot.

With the help of several pals and their respective vehicles, the teen put together a clever two-and-a-half minute clip re-enacting the memorable scene—appropriate lyrics thrown into the original tune.

“IM ASKING EMMA STONE TO PROM, and decided to recreate the opening scene from la la land @RyanGosling @LaLaLand @johnjayandrich #prom,” Studenmaier posted on Twitter alongside his elaborate invitation.

Ball’s in your court, Emma! (Say yes!)