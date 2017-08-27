Taylor Swift's New Single Is Breaking All the Records

BY: Camryn Rabideau
August 27, 2017

Look what you made her do! Taylor Swift's single only came out on Thursday, and it's already set two new records, proving that success is certainly the best revenge.

According to the Associated Press, "Look What You Made Me Do" set a new global record for first day streaming. The day the single dropped, it was streamed more than 8 million times—all that hype definitely paid off! Swiftie Nation is undeniably here for the 27-year-old's new music.

But that's not all! The lyric video for "Look What You Made Me Do," which came out on Thursday, also set a YouTube record for the number of same-day views. It finished out the first day with more than 19 million views. No big deal.

It goes without saying that a lot of people are excited for Swift's upcoming album Reputation, which will be released on November 10. That's still a fair ways away, though, but there's plenty to look forward to in the meantime. The music video for "Look What You Made Me Do" will premiere tonight at the MTV Video Music Awards, and we're sure there are more singles to come before the album drops.

Regardless of that you think of her new song, you can't deny Swift is back in a big way.

