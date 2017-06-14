Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Just Landed This Major Role

Taylor Swift's British beau is about to get a whole lot less mysterious.

On Tuesday, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Joe Alwyn will continue to make his Hollywood ascent with his new role in the upcoming Josie Rourke-led movie, Mary Queen of Scotts.

Starring as Queen Elizabeth's lover and confidante, Dudley, the up-and-coming 26-year-old will get a chance to work alongside some industry heavyweights, including Margot Robbie, who plays opposite of the legendary monarch, and Irish actress Saoirse Ronan—the Queen's cousin Mary in the film.

Since Alwyn's acclaimed star turn in Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk, the young actor's career has been on the rise, with a role opposite La La Land's Emma Stone in The Favourite, which is also reportedly in the works.

And the buzz doesn't stop there, the previously unknown actor was recently cast into the public eye after the news of his hot new secret romance with pop darling Swift, which the two lovebirds had apparently kept under wraps for months to avoid the spotlight.

The girl and the career? Looks like 2017 is already shaping up to be a great year for this star!