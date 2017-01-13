Taylor Swift and Zayn Tease Us with Fifty Shades of Blue

As Zayn Malik rang in his 24th birthday on Thursday, Taylor Swift decided to gift us all with a taste of the pair's Fifty Shades Darker music video in honor of "Z Day."

The "Shake It Off" hitmaker proved her chart-topping power isn't going anywhere when she and the former One Direction boy bander dropped a surprise collaboration in early December. The tune "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" ($1.30; amazon.com) was the first song off the upcoming Fifty Shades Darker movie's soundtrack. The lyric video—released just weeks later—featured the steamy scenes that we've come to know and love from the film's trailers, and now Tay is keeping us on our toes with what appears to be a glimpse from the pair's new music video.

"Happy Z Day," the 27-year-old captioned a photo that she shared to Instagram on Thursday. In the image, which features moody, blue-toned lighting, we see the platinum-haired songstress standing with her back to Malik, whose profile is highlighted in the foreground.

HAPPY Z DAY A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jan 12, 2017 at 4:50pm PST

If this sneak peek is making it even harder to wait for that Feb. 10 release date, we have good news — the Fifty Shades Darker album, featuring new music from John Legend, Nick Jonas, Nicki Minaj, Halsey, and more, is available for pre-order starting Friday.