Taylor Swift Reveals Full Track List for Reputation 

There are just three, we repeat, three days until Taylor Swift's new album is released. The excitement is tangible, and thanks to the "Gorgeous" singer we have another reason to start the countdown clock. On Tuesday night, Swift took to Instagram to post the Reputation track list.

"3 days until #reputation," she captioned the Instagram, which reveals all 15 of the songs that will appear on the album. We've already had the chance to listen to "...Ready For It," "Look What You Made Me Do," "Call It What You Want," and "Gorgeous," but that's just the tip of the iceberg. There's a song titled "End Game" featuring Ed Sheeran and Future that we're particularly looking forward to, but it's too soon to play favorites.

3 days until #reputation A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Nov 7, 2017 at 6:52pm PST

RELATED: Taylor Swift Makes Fun of Her Fashion Mistake with New Reputation Merch

Swift also posted two more Instagrams about the album's release. One shows the number "3" flashing, which is in reference to how many days we have to go, as well as the album's cover, which we've seen before. All of the posts had the same caption. Cryptic but with only 72ish hours to go until we can listen to Reputation on repeat, we don't mind.

3 days until #reputation A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Nov 7, 2017 at 6:53pm PST