Taylor Swift Left a Fan Completely Shook After Surprising Her at Home

Taylor Swift is fulfilling her fans' wildest dreams.
Just days after the Reputation star shocked unsuspecting Swifties by sneakily sliding into their Instagram live feeds, where she shared updates on her cats and answered questions, the "Look What You Made Me Do" hitmaker is back at it with her most over-the-top surprise yet.
One lucky fan, Lara, received the visit of a lifetime, after she took to Instagram to document her reaction when she realized that the 27-year-old pop star was commenting on her video.
In the clip, a stunned Lara can be heard saying, "What. The. H—. Oh my God. I love you so much! Oh my god."
She became visibly tearful, and thanked Tay for her music throughout the years. "I have to say thank you for everything, you've actually made my life so much better," she said.
The heartfelt thank you apparently touched the Grammy Award winner, who ultimately decided to deliver the young fan a special package in person.
"On Thursday, last week, Taylor Nation DM'd me," an ecstatic Lara wrote in a follow-up post that featured a photo of her posing with Swift at her home. "They said Taylor would be sending me a package. I'm so grateful for Taylor Alison Swift." In addition to the numerous selfies, the songstress also gifted her swag from her Reputation line.
Taylor, making dreams come true one superfan at time.