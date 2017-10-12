Taylor Swift Left a Fan Completely Shook After Surprising Her at Home

Lara Walsh
Oct 12, 2017 @ 7:30 am

Taylor Swift is fulfilling her fans' wildest dreams.

Just days after the Reputation star shocked unsuspecting Swifties by sneakily sliding into their Instagram live feeds, where she shared updates on her cats and answered questions, the "Look What You Made Me Do" hitmaker is back at it with her most over-the-top surprise yet.

One lucky fan, Lara, received the visit of a lifetime, after she took to Instagram to document her reaction when she realized that the 27-year-old pop star was commenting on her video.

In the clip, a stunned Lara can be heard saying, "What. The. H—. Oh my God. I love you so much! Oh my god."

RELATED: Taylor Swift Surprised Fans By Stalking Their Instagram Accounts

She became visibly tearful, and thanked Tay for her music throughout the years. "I have to say thank you for everything, you've actually made my life so much better," she said.

The heartfelt thank you apparently touched the Grammy Award winner, who ultimately decided to deliver the young fan a special package in person.

"On Thursday, last week, Taylor Nation DM'd me," an ecstatic Lara wrote in a follow-up post that featured a photo of her posing with Swift at her home. "They said Taylor would be sending me a package. I'm so grateful for Taylor Alison Swift." In addition to the numerous selfies, the songstress also gifted her swag from her Reputation line. 

Taylor, making dreams come true one superfan at time. 

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Russell it's Taylor remember I was the one who taught you how to play basketball, I was the one who taught you to dribble. To shoot hoops and I remember the first time you beat me at basketball and I was very upset and you said if you remember correctly you said you just have to shake it off. And I got an idea. [MUSIC] So essentially we have each other to thank for these careers obviously. So that's why I'm part of your congratulations video because we've just we go back, you know what 20 years actually, never met, and that's a, that's a fake story but I wish you were the truth, and you are amazing, you're the MVP, I'm so happy for you. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!