Taylor Swift Made $400,000 in a Week After Releasing Her Music to Streaming Services

Taylor Swift notoriously kept her music off of streaming services like Spotify for years, but last week, she had a change of tune.

The singer allowed her entire catalog of work to stream on Spotify, Pandora, Tidal, and Amazon starting this month, and it seems to have paid off for her—very literally.

According to Billboard, Swift has brought home almost $400,000 after only a single week of her songs streaming. Her reps posted a note to her Taylor Nation Instagram revealing the reason behind her decision to allow her music to be streamed.

"In celebration of 1989 selling over 10 Million Albums Worldwide and the RIAA's 100 Million Song Certification announcement, Taylor wants to thank her fans by making her entire back catalog available to all streaming services tonight at midnight," the post said.

Swift's five albums haven't been available on streaming platforms since 2014. Clearly, Swift (and her fans) have a lot to celebrate.