Taylor Swift Made $400,000 in a Week After Releasing Her Music to Streaming Services

Taylor Swift notoriously kept her music off of streaming services like Spotify for years, but last week, she had a change of tune.
The singer allowed her entire catalog of work to stream on Spotify, Pandora, Tidal, and Amazon starting this month, and it seems to have paid off for her—very literally.
According to Billboard, Swift has brought home almost $400,000 after only a single week of her songs streaming. Her reps posted a note to her Taylor Nation Instagram revealing the reason behind her decision to allow her music to be streamed.
"In celebration of 1989 selling over 10 Million Albums Worldwide and the RIAA's 100 Million Song Certification announcement, Taylor wants to thank her fans by making her entire back catalog available to all streaming services tonight at midnight," the post said.
Swift's five albums haven't been available on streaming platforms since 2014. Clearly, Swift (and her fans) have a lot to celebrate.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
Less than twenty hours after Taylor Swift posted an open letter to Apple asking the company to reconsider its unpaid music streaming trial, the Cupertino company responded on Twitter, of all places. Apple's Eddy Cue, the guy in charge of Apple's media deals, announced the company will pay artists for their music. Even during the free three-month trial of its upcoming Apple Music service. So, here's how this all played out. At its worldwide developer's conference two weeks ago, Apple unveiled Apple Music, its answer to the music streaming market. Later, we learned Apple wouldn't be paying music owners for music streamed during the free trail period. Only for streaming that occurs after a user starts paying. Early Sunday, Taylor Swift called Apple out saying, we don't ask you for free iPhones. Please don't ask us to provide you with our music for no compensation. And said she wouldn't stream her album 1989 on the service. And a mere 17 hours later, Apple through Eddy Cue responded. Re/code was able to get on the phone with Eddy Cue and gather some more information. Cue reportedly talked with Apple's CEO Tim Cook, and prompted by Swift's letter, coupled with complaints from indie labels and artists, the company moved to make the change.