Taylor Swift Delivers Two Killer Performances on SNL for First Time in 8 Years

Like it or not, Taylor Swift is back in a big way.

On Friday, the 27-year-old singer released her controversial new clap-back album, Reputation, selling more than 700,000 copies on its first day, according to Billboard. Yesterday, Swift kept the momentum going, performing on Saturday Night Live for the first time in nearly a decade.

To be fair, Swift has made a few appearances on the show over the years, acting in several comedic skits. However, she hasn't blessed us with a vocal performance since 2009, when she hosted the show and played "You Belong With Me" from her second album, Fearless. Yes, it's been THAT long.

Absence only makes the heart grow fonder, though, and Swift crushed her performance last night.The pop star fully embraced her "New Taylor" persona, wearing an edgy all-black outfit, complete with shorts, a crop top, and a snake-adorned microphone as she sang "...Ready for It?"

When she took the stage for a second time, Swift slowed things down, playing an acoustic version of the sweet love song, "Call It What You Want."

Leave it to Swift to make such an epic comeback on SNL! Hopefully we get to see her perform more of her songs from Reputation soon.