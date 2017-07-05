Taylor Swift Skipped Her Annual Fourth of July Bash

Where have you gone, Taylor Swift?

The pop princess took her hiatus to new heights over the weekend when she seemingly skipped her annual Fourth of July bash for the first time in years. For the past three Independence Days, Swift, 27, has hosted celebrations for her star-studded squad at her beachfront Rhode Island estate. For Swifties, the photos that come out after the bash are nearly as anticipated as fireworks. This year, however, where there once was a gigantic inflatable slide were only the memories of the It-Girls who once graced the property in their matching red-white-and-blue swimsuits. We'd be lying if we said we didn't miss them.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BHdgGYrjgc8/?taken-by=taylorswift&hl=en Happy 4th from us ❤️ A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jul 4, 2016 at 6:14pm PDT

So where was Tay Tay this year? Sources close to the singer say she's been focusing on making music and fostering her relationship with her new beau, British actor Joe Alywyn. "She got buried in media being on top of her life during the last relationship, so she tried everything in her power to not have that happen again," one source recently told E! News. "She worked very closely with her security team and management to make sure her life going forward was private. All of that madness really affected her."

Fingers crossed she comes out of hiding in time for Fourth of July next year!