TFW Taylor Swift Reappears and Sends You Flowers

Taylor Swift's fans have been missing her, but she's wants them to know she's still thinking about them. The pop star has been M.I.A. for the past few months, abstaining from both concerts and social media, but this weekend, Swift broke her radio silence to send well-wishes to a fan who just graduated from college, and the story will warm your heart.

According to E! Online, Swiftie superfan Ashley Silvers had sent the "Bad Blood" singer an invitation to her graduation party, and while Swift didn't make it to the soiree, she did send Silvers a beautiful bouquet and handwritten card to congratulate the new grad.

The card from Swift reads: "Ashley, Hi love! I'm so sad that I can't make it to your graduation party! The New York theme, the photo booth, it being on the 13th...that's my kinda party."

Swift included a cute drawing of N.Y.C. in the card and went on to say: "I'm so proud of you, your hard work and dedication, your excitement and ambition. I'm very lucky that a girl like you cares about me."

Silvers posted a picture of the card and floral arrangement on Instagram, thanking her idol for the "gorgeous flowers, beautiful card and 8 years of amazing memories"

Sources say that Swift is currently in Nashville working on new music, so here's hoping she gives us a sneak peak soon.