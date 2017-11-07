Taylor Swift Secretly Shared Her Full Album with 500 Fans—Here's What They're Saying

Taylor Swift's album Reputation is only a few days away from being released, and her fans are eagerly awaiting the follow-up to the much-acclaimed 1989. Well, not all of her fans. Some lucky listeners have already heard the entire thing from start to finish, and now they're sharing their thoughts with the world.

In a video posted to Swift's official YouTube account, Swift meets with the fans in secret over the course of the year at different sit-downs, from London to Los Angeles and Nashville to Rhode Island, and they had some strong feelings about hearing the new album in full.

"Oh it's absolutely insane," one fan said. "It's exactly what everyone's saying it is. It's so different but so her and it's just absolutely amazing and I'm so excited to blast it in my car like every single day once it comes out."

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 23, 2017 at 9:39am PDT

That sentiment seemed to continue for many of the listeners.

"It blew my expectations out of the water, also cannot find a favorite," another said. "Every song is a freakin' masterpiece and we all were speechless."

Some fans traveled far to get to the sessions, which were held at undisclosed locations in secret.

"We flew from Ireland. None of our friends know we left the country in secret because of Taylor," one fan admitted.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Teases a New Song About Running Away with Someone

Extreme? Perhaps. Cool? Undoubtedly so.

"The new tunes are phenomenal. I think Taylor overall whether it be her music or right now is living her best unapologetically honest life," a listener said. "Every single track she's so excited about, and I'm so excited about it too. It's going to be so amazing for the fans and for everyone."

For those of us not fortunate enough to get an early listen to Reputation, you can listen to the full album when it drops Nov. 10.