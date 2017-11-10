This Taylor Swift Song Is All About Her History with Kanye West, According to Fans

Remember Taylor Swift’s annual Fourth of July party? In 2015, the guest list included Martha Hunt, Gigi Hadid, and Serayah, and some of the gals wore matching American flag onesies. That same summer, she and her then-boyfriend Calvin Harris made the swan float the pool accessory of the year.

And then in 2016, Swift upped the ante at her Rhode Island mansion, inviting Karlie Kloss, Cara Delevingne, Ruby Rose, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, and also then-boyfriend Tom Hiddleston. Taylor and her girls wore matching pinstripe bathing suits, and giant inflatable water slides made it look like the party of the year.

Well, that may have all stopped in 2017, when Taylor took a major break away from the spotlight. Fans noticed her slide went up this past Independence Day but we never got any Instagram posts or headline-making, super-cute moments from the event.

So did it even go down, and if not, why was it canceled?

On a new track off Reputation called “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things,” it really, really sounds as though Swift is singing about her annual epic showdown.

She sings:

It was so nice throwing big parties

Jumping to the pool from the balcony

Everyone swimming in a champagne sea

And there are no rules when you show up here

Bass beat rattling the chandelier

Feeling so Gatsby for that whole year

So why’d you have to rain on my parade

I’m shaking my head

I’m locking the gates

It sounds as though Swift was really enjoying her party until someone became a party pooper. That someone really ticked Swift off, and as a result, her epic summer bashes were no more.

So who made it come to an end? According to fan speculation, all signs point to Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West.

Interesting fact: Two weeks after Swift's 2016 fête, Kim Kardashian shared Snapchat videos in which Swift is heard talking to Kanye West about the lyrics (he raps, "I made that b— famous") to "Famous," a popular track off The Life of Pablo. The dispute over whether or not the former country star approved of this has never really ended.

The next lines, according to fans, could allude to how Swift and West seemingly move on after the rapper famously took over the mic and stage at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards to declare that Beyoncé, not Swift, should have won the award for Best Female Video.

Swift continues:

It was so nice being friends again

There I was giving you a second chance

But then you stabbed my back while shaking my head

And therein lies the issue

Friends don’t try to trick you

Get you on the phone and mind-twist you

And so I took an axe to a mended fence

Swift may be referring to the fact that last year, the polite relationship turned sour after an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians aired in which Kim defends Kanye, and says Swift approved on Kanye's lyrics on "Famous."

Regardless of whether it is the couple she's referring to, Swift calls this mystery person's actions "shady" in the song. After continuously singing, “this is why we can’t have nice things” and “did you think I wouldn’t hear all the things you said about me?” she moves on to raise a glass to those she loves:

Here’s a toast to my real friends

They don’t care about that he said, she said

And here’s to my baby

He ain’t reading what they call me lately

And here’s to my mama

Had to listen to all this drama

And here’s to you

'Cause forgiveness is a nice thing to do

Haha, I can’t even say it with a straight face

The drama, friends, has yet to settle.