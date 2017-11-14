Taylor Swift’s Going-Out Outfit Is What You’d Wear to Your BFF’s House

While promoting her new album Reputation, Taylor Swift’s style has been more relatable than ever, and she proved our point once more when she stepped out on Monday night in N.Y.C. The songstress was spotted leaving her Reputation album release after-party in Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood wearing a casual going-out outfit that looks more like something you’d wear to your best friend’s house.

Swift paired a ‘90s-inspired cheetah print sweater with a shiny bomber jacket in shades of pink and orange for her low-key night out outfit. The singer matched her lace-up combat boots to her topper and slipped on a pair of dark skinnies to tone down the vibrant look.

Gotham/Getty

A black purse and her now-signature wavy banged lob completed the ensemble. But beauty-wise, Swift switched things up, trading in her typical red lip for a pink gloss and wearing a smoky eye rather than her classic black winged liner.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Demos Awkward "Call It What You Want" Dance Moves in New Video

Don’t take her girly style, though, to mean that the “old Taylor” is back: Take one look at the snake ring on her right hand for a reminder of her new “reputation.”

When it comes to her style, Taylor doesn’t play.