Taylor Swift Is Practically Naked in Her New "Ready for It" Music Video

When Taylor Swift started releasing new music for her upcoming album Reputation, it was pretty clear she was entering a new era in her career, but we didn't know just how much things would change for her ... until now.
The singer released a sneak peek for a new music video "Ready for It" on Monday morning, and to say it's a departure from her previous work is the understatement of the year. In the preview clip, Swift looks like a robot-alien hybrid of sorts while also looking completely and totally naked (à la Scarlett Johansson in Ghost in the Shell). Casual.
Yes, you read that correctly. Swift leaves very little to the imagination as she walks around a sci-fi-esque background while her own skin lights up in ways that are distinctly not human.
We've got to be honest, when Reputation-era Taylor came to light, we didn't think she'd be so bare. But then again, if we're learning anything from her new music, it's to expect the unexpected.
The full video will be out Thursday night, and it's safe to say we'll be tuning in.