Taylor Swift’s “Ready for It” Music Video Is More Scandalous Than We Thought

Taylor Swift is seemingly shedding her good-girl image as fast as she possibly can. First, she released her music video for “Look What You Made Me Do,” where she killed off the “old Taylor.” Now, she has dropped the video for “… Ready for It?” the second single off of her upcoming Reputation album, and it’s even more scandalous than we could have imagined.

Swift gave us a first look at the video on Monday, dropping a preview on Instagram that shows her almost totally undressed as a naked cyborg. And in the full sci-fi music video, directed by longtime collaborator Joseph Kahn, the cyborg Taylor battles a different version of herself dressed in a hooded cloak and metallic lip. If we’ve learned anything from “Look What You Made Me Do,” there’s no limit to how many different Taylor Swifts this woman can play in one video and “… Ready for It?” seems to take that notion in stride.

Watch it at top and keep your calendars marked for her new album, Reputation, to drop Nov. 10. We’re ready for it.