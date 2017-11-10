Listen to Taylor Swift's "New Year's Day" Before Reputation Drops at Midnight

There's just a few hours to go before Taylor Swift's new album Reputation is released. To help ease the pain of the final countdown, the singer gifted us with a performance one of her yet-to-be-released tracks during tonight's episode of Scandal. Earlier today we got a preview, and it's just as amazing as we thought would be.

If you were worried that old Taylor was really dead, "New Year's Day" should assuage some of your fears. On the surface it's about cleaning up after a New Year's Eve party, but some of the most heartfelt lyrics seem to be directed at her new boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

"New Year's Day" begins with a description of the remnants of a party. "There's glitter on the floor after the party/ Girls carrying their shoes down in the lobby/ Candle wax and Polaroids on the hardwood floor." But the next block of lyrics gets a bit more personal.

"Don't read the last page/ But I stay when it's hard and it's wrong and we're making mistakes/I want your midnights/ I'll be cleaning up bottles with you on New Year's Day."

Some other stand out lines in the song include: "Hold on to the memories they will hold on to you and I will hold on to you," as well as: "Please don't ever become a stranger whose laugh I can recognize anywhere." These two especially hint at the underlying romance that's interspersed with the images of a the New Year's Eve party. Looks like we have a new favorite song off of Reputation!

We've officially heard five of the the fifteen new songs off of Reputation, "...Ready For It," "Look What You Made Me Do," "Call It What You Want," "Gorgeous," and now "New Year's Day." Each offers up a different sound, and we'll be really interested to see how they all fit in with the feel of the album.

Only two more hours to go!