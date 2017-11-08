Bad News: Taylor Swift Might Keep Reputation From Streaming Services

If you want to listen to Taylor Swift's new album, you're going to have to show her the money. According to Bloomberg, Swift told streaming music partners that she will not be making Reputation available through their services during its first week of sales. The services, Spotify among them, are reportedly still negotiating with the singer's team to determine when they'll be able to bring the album to the masses.

Swift, 27, recently revealed the track list for Reputation—her sixth studio album—ahead of its scheduled Nov. 10 drop date, which features singles "Gorgeous," Look What You Made Me Do," and a highly-anticipated track titled "End Game" featuring Ed Sheeran and Future.

3 days until #reputation A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Nov 7, 2017 at 6:52pm PST

This isn't the first time Swift has made her dislike for streaming services known. In a 2014 she temporarily pulled her music from all of them, and around the same time penned a Wall Street Journal op-ed explaining her views. "Music is art, and art is important and rare," the Grammy-winner wrote. "Important, rare things are valuable. Valuable things should be paid for."

There's still time for Swift to change her mind, but for now plan on purchasing Reputation in stores or on iTunes or Google Play.