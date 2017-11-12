Taylor Swift Is Obsessed with This Newscaster After She Uses Her Lyrics for Traffic Report

How do you get in Taylor Swift's good graces? Well, if you're a newscaster, try using her lyrics on air. That's what one St. Louis reporter did, and the Reputation singer loved it.

On Friday, Laura Hettiger, who works for St. Louis’ KMOV station and serves as co-host of Great Day St. Louis, decided to do incorporate Swift's song names and lyrics into her traffic report in honor of the release of her new album. The results are pretty hilarious.

For example, she advised her viewers that there was plenty of "Blank Space" on the roads heading downtown, and to be "Fearless" as they hit the highways.

While Swift may have been in New York City prepping for her appearance on Saturday Night Live, thankfully her cousins sent her the clip. "“My cousins in St. Louis sent this to me,” Swift wrote on Twitter Saturday. “I LOVE YOU @LauraKHettiger.”

My cousins in St. Louis sent this to me. I LOVE YOU @LauraKHettigerhttps://t.co/OvC349nq8y — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 11, 2017

How amazing is that?! We're sure Laura is dying over getting a Swift shoutout.