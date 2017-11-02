Taylor Swift Teases a New Song About Running Away with Someone

Taylor Swift is pretty sneaky. She's been subtly teasing and dropping songs at midnight for the last few months as a lead up to her album Reputation's release on Nov. 10, and lo and behold, Thursday is one of those teaser days. Swift took to Instagram in a series of three posts to let fans know to expect something awesome at midnight, and we're already intrigued.

The posts seem to tease an upcoming song called "Call It What You Want," and in addition to the name and drop time, Swift also gave a sneak peek into some of the lyrics. They are—in a word—mysterious.

"Holding my breath, slowly I said, 'You don't need to save me,'" they read.

"'But would you run away with me?' ...'Yes.'"

Call It What You Want. Midnight Eastern. A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Nov 2, 2017 at 5:29am PDT

Call It What You Want. Midnight Eastern. A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Nov 2, 2017 at 5:29am PDT

Call It What You Want. Midnight Eastern. A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Nov 2, 2017 at 5:28am PDT

A song about running away and possibly romance? Count us in.

With Reputation's release only a week and a half away, it seems we won't even have to wait that long for new Taylor music. What a win.