So Taylor Swift's Song Sounds A LOT Like Regina George's Entrance Music in Mean Girls

Taylor Swift's new single "Look What You Made Me Do" only dropped late Thursday night, but it has already been widely discussed and dissected. It's the singer's first solo single in years, so people are paying attention—and while listening to it on repeat, one social media user discovered an eyebrow-raising similarity.

Twitter user @tkylemac recognized the beat of T. Swift's song as one he had heard before ... in the movie Mean Girls. Specifically, a scene featuring mean queen Regina George.

Paramount Pictures/Courtesy: Everett Collection

He compared the sound waves of "Look What You Made Me Do" and the song playing during the Halloween scene of Mean Girls when Regina George dresses up like a Playboy bunny and, scarily, they seem to match pretty well.

Back in 2014 Katy Perry tweeted a Mean Girls reference that many took as an allusion to Swift: "Watch out for the Regina George in sheep's clothing." So Swift making a subtle cheeky nod to the 2004 comedy would not be totally out of the blue.

https://twitter.com/tkylemac/status/900943396176408576 Taylor was once called "Regina George in sheep's clothing" and her new song uses the beat from this scene in Mean Girls. 👀 pic.twitter.com/lpRCCIIk1w — T. Kyle (@tkylemac) August 25, 2017

Compare the music in the scene (above) with the beat from Swift's track below (from around 29 seconds in):

We're looking forward to finding more Easter eggs in Swift's music going forward. We wouldn't be surprised if she treated fans to many.