Taylor Swift Expands N.Y.C. Real Estate Empire with New $10 Million Apartment

Meghan Overdeep
Feb 07, 2018 @ 8:15 am

Taylor Swift is one luxury apartment closer to becoming a New York City real estate magnate.

E! News confirmed that the 28-year-old pop star recently paid $9.75 million for a 3,540-square-foot, second-floor unit in the same Tribeca building as the sprawling, 8,000-square-foot penthouse she purchased for $19 million back in 2014.

Swift also owns the three-story townhouse next door, which, thanks to that property's hefty $18 million price tag, brings the "End Game" singer's investment in the single block to a staggering $47.7 million.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

So what could she possibly need with all that space? Neighborhood insiders speculate that the songstress, who also owns property in Nashville, Rhode Island, and Beverly Hills, hopes to knock out a wall or two to connect her new apartment to the townhouse next door.

Though approval from the city is bound to prove difficult, Swift likely has her heart set on creating the ultimate squad hangout complete with easy access to the townhouse's paparazzi-proof garage.

After all, it's Taylor's world—we're just living in it.

Show Transcript

Taylor Swift sent her social media followers in a frenzy in August after she blacked out her accounts and returned with cryptic videos teasing new music. Swifties just found out her new album Reputation is set to come out on November 10th. It's already hyped to join her other five mega popular albums that catapulted T Swizzle to one of the most successful artists of our time. Coinage, life well spent. Presented by Geico. The 27 year old Pennsylvania native may have not always been surrounded by an epic girl posse and dating the latest and greatest, but her music career still started out strong. She released her first single, Tim McGraw, in 2006, selling 2.5 million copies. From then on, it was only up. Her first five albums sold over 33 million copies worldwide, and all went platinum. And of course, an artist with millions of album sales will have a few sold out tours. The total box office revenue from Taylor's four tours is over $400 million. Tay's earning money beyond her wildest dreams. She also made a reported 170 million dollars in 2016 just from endorsements. Taylor Swift may have taken a few years off from releasing music, but after the internet going wild over her last announcement it's safe to say she wont be losing momentum any time soon. We are never ever, ever, getting tired of you Tay. [MUSIC] Coinage. Life, well spent. Presented by GEICO.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!