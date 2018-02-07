Taylor Swift Expands N.Y.C. Real Estate Empire with New $10 Million Apartment

Taylor Swift is one luxury apartment closer to becoming a New York City real estate magnate.

E! News confirmed that the 28-year-old pop star recently paid $9.75 million for a 3,540-square-foot, second-floor unit in the same Tribeca building as the sprawling, 8,000-square-foot penthouse she purchased for $19 million back in 2014.

Swift also owns the three-story townhouse next door, which, thanks to that property's hefty $18 million price tag, brings the "End Game" singer's investment in the single block to a staggering $47.7 million.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

So what could she possibly need with all that space? Neighborhood insiders speculate that the songstress, who also owns property in Nashville, Rhode Island, and Beverly Hills, hopes to knock out a wall or two to connect her new apartment to the townhouse next door.

Though approval from the city is bound to prove difficult, Swift likely has her heart set on creating the ultimate squad hangout complete with easy access to the townhouse's paparazzi-proof garage.

After all, it's Taylor's world—we're just living in it.