We Finally Know When Taylor Swift Is Releasing New Music

by: Olivia Bahou
August 22, 2017 @ 2:45 PM

The rumors are true: The wait for Taylor Swift’s new music is almost over because according to Variety, the singer will be releasing a new single this Friday. Yes, on Aug. 25, just a few short days from now, we’ll be feasting our ears on her first solo new tunes since her 2014 album 1989.

According to “multiple sources,” Swift is set to drop the first single from her upcoming sixth album, although there’s always a chance that she might pull a Beyoncé and drop the entire album, Lemonade-style. She’s also rumored to debut the music video for this new single during Sunday’s MTV VMAs, which will be hosted by her so-called frenemy Katy Perry. There have even been rumblings of a surprise Swift performance during the show.

Swift, for her part, has been adding fuel to the fire by first deleting all of her social media posts last Friday, and then dropping two teasers featuring snakes on Monday and Tuesday. Twitter users have claimed to see the numbers “8” and “25” in the clips, adding to the rumors that new music will drop on Aug. 25.

Will Swift finally bless us with long-awaited new songs? Is this album a response to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West fans flooding her social media accounts with snake emojis last year? We’ll have to wait until Friday to find out.

