Taylor Swift Flipped Out After Meeting Her Clones from the “LWYMMD” Video

Taylor Swift may have killed off "the old Taylor" in the "Look What You Made Me Do" music video—but before doing so she chitchatted with her.

The singer released a sneak peek into what went into making the "Taylor Mountain" of her former selves, and in the seven-minute video, we learned a lot—namely, that meeting your clones-slash-former selves is a little bit strange. Or, in her words, "the trippiest thing" she's ever experienced.

"Seeing them all together is the weirdest feeling, but it's awesome. It's exciting. It's like, 'Oh that's a phase I went through when I was 16, but the girl who's wearing it looks just like me," Swift says in the clip. "We're having a great time. We're all just chatting about life. That's gotta look weird."

We don't blame her for being a little weirded out by the whole experience. It's not often that you come face-to-face with former iterations of yourself. But fortunately, seeing Swift's alter egos so close for the first time gave us more insight into the video's details.

A close-up of the "Junior Jewels" T-shirt from the video gives a clearer indication of which celebrities made the friendship-shirt cut, and as it turns out, there isn't one name on the back.

We also got a look at Swift releasing some pent-up anger while playing the Fearless-era version of herself, as well as her falling move techniques (which she appropriately calls "kitten strangle fight" and "sea anemone").

Keep the new videos coming, Taylor! Watch the behind-the-scenes video above.