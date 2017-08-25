Here's Every Lyric from Taylor Swift's New Song "Look What You Made Me Do"

Brace yourselves music lovers, because new era of Taylor Swift is HERE, and we are more than ready to dive right in. The singer has released a new single "Look What You Made Me Do," and let's just say it's a doozy.

In case you missed this past week's events, allow us to catch you up on all things Swift. The star has been noticeably MIA in recent months, but that all changed last Friday—when she grabbed the world's attention by completely stripping her social media accounts clean of any posts. It was an unusual move, even for someone who didn't post much before deletion, that caused a fan frenzy around whether she was hacked or what she had in the works. Fortunately, it didn't take long for Swift to start filling in the blanks.

She followed up her "clean slate" with the release of three cryptic snake videos this week, before getting to the point on Wednesday with the announcement of her sixth studio album, Reputation.

We won't get the full record until Nov. 10, but in the meantime, Swift is giving us a taste of what's to come with a brand-new single, "Look What You Made Me Do," accompanied by an animated lyric video that was produced by Swift and Joseph Kahn and created by Odd.

Watch the video and check out the lyrics to "Look What You Made Me Do" Swift's first solo single in two years below.

"Look What You Made Me Do"

I don't like your little games

Don't like your tilted stage

The role you made me play

Of the fool, no, I don't like you

I don't like your perfect crime

How you laugh when you lie

You said the gun was mine

Isn't cool, no, I don't like you (Oh!)

But I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time

Honey, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time

I've got a list of names and yours is in red, underlined

I check it once then I check it twice, oh!

Ooh, look what you made me do

Look what you made me do

Look what you just made me do

Look what you just made me

Ooh, look what you made me do

Look what you made me do

Look what you just made me do

Look what you just made me do

I don't like your kingdom keys

They once belonged to me

You ask me for a place to sleep

Locked me out and threw a feast (What?)

The world moves on, another day, another drama, drama

But not for me, not for me, all I think about is karma

And then the world moves on, but one thing's for sure

Maybe I got mine, but you'll all get yours

But I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time

Honey, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time

I've got a list of names and yours is in red, underlined

I check it once then I check it twice, oh!

Ooh, look what you made me do

Look what you made me do

Look what you just made me do

Look what you just made me

Ooh, look what you made me do

Look what you made me do

Look what you just made me do

Look what you just made me do

I don't trust nobody and nobody trusts me

I'll be the actress starring in your bad dreams

I don't trust nobody and nobody trusts me

I'll be the actress starring in your bad dreams

I don't trust nobody and nobody trusts me

I'll be the actress starring in your bad dreams

I don't trust nobody and nobody trusts me

I'll be the actress starring in your bad dreams

(Look what you made me do)

(Look what you made me do)

"I'm sorry, the old Taylor can't come to the phone right now."

"Why?"

"Oh, 'cause she's dead!" (Ohh!)

Ooh, look what you made me do

Look what you made me do

Look what you just made me do

Look what you just made me

Ooh, look what you made me do

Look what you made me do

Look what you just made me do

Look what you just made me do

However you may feel about it, T. Swift is officially back!