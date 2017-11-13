Taylor Swift Wore the Comfiest Going-Out Ensemble with Velvet Platforms

Taylor Swift had a glamorous AF approach to fashion in 2016. Back then, her hair was platinum. She wore custom Louis Vuitton to the Met Gala. And even her summer-ready jeans-and-tee combos looked sophisticated.

Now, the new Taylor is, of course, put together, but this girl wants to be comfortable too. On Saturday, Swift impressed us when she wore the outfit anyone would kill to wear on a Saturday night out: an oversize hoodie with leggings.

PapCulture / Splash News

For her New York outing, she styled the mesh paneled athletic piece leggings with an embellished hoodie, velvet platform booties, and a red lip. The look is reflective of her Reputation style, which as we know marks a different musical and visual aesthetic for the pop star.

In case you missed it, she also performed on Saturday Night Live that same evening, taking the stage to belt “… Ready for It?” and “Call It What You Want.”

Something tells us her next look will likely involve snakes.