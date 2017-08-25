Taylor Swift and Katy Perry's New Songs Are Kind of the Same

OK guys, we need to talk about Taylor Swift's new song. No, this isn't an analysis about what it means (though we did that), or a look at the lyrics (we did that too), this is pointing out something we've thought about "Look What You Made Me Do" since it dropped—it reminds us a lot of Katy Perry's new song "Swish Swish."

Now don't get us wrong, we're not suggesting any weirdness or foul play here. What we mean to say is that the two pop queens seem to be on very similar wavelengths right now, and it shows through their music.

The singers have a complicated history, which makes the song likenesses pretty eyebrow-raising, especially with Swift debuting her music video for "Look What You Made Me Do" during the MTV VMA Awards Sunday—which Perry will host. There are even rumors that they'll duet at the event (please yes).

Interestingly, some fans speculate that the songstresses wrote their tracks about each other, which would make it even more unsurprising that the message of both songs seem to be the same: I'm here despite it all, and I'm here to stay.

Don't believe us? Then let's take a deep dive into some of those similarities, shall we?

1. Both songs are about getting stronger and smarter in the face of a hater.

Who this "hater" actually is may not be revealed explicitly (though fans have their theories), but each song is clearly addressed to a specific person...and not someone the singers like.

"You ask me for a place to sleep

Locked me out and threw a feast (What?)"

—"Look At What You Made Me Do"

"You're calculated

I got your number

'Cause you're a joker

And I'm a courtside killer queen

And you will kiss the ring"

—"Swish Swish"

2. Karma is their friend.

The singers are both fans of karma, mostly because they think it'll be a swift (get it?) path to justice.

"And Karma's not a liar

She keeps receipts"

—"Swish Swish"

"All I think about is karma

And then the world moves on, but one thing's for sure

Maybe I got mine,but you'll all get yours"

—"Look What You Made Me Do"

3. They're both totally over games.

For real. Don't come at Perry or Swift playing games anymore, because they're not having it, and they make it crystal clear in their lyrics.

"I don't like your little games

Don't like your tilted stage."

—"Look What You Made Me Do"

"Your game is tired

You should retire."

—"Swish Swish"

4. The songs opt for club beats and backgound bass over traditional instrumental melodies.

Both songs are more stripped down musically than Perry's or Swift's previous work. Both feature rawer club beats and very little melodic instrumentals.

5. The songs are clear: Neither singer is going anywhere anytime soon.

Whether you're living for their work or they aren't your taste, Perry and Swift are here to stay, and they are not shy about telling you that.

"So keep calm, honey, I'ma stick around

For more than a minute, get used to it

Funny my name keeps comin' outcho mouth

'Cause I stay winning"

—"Swish Swish"

"But I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time

Honey, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time

I've got a list of names and yours is in red, underlined

I check it once then I check it twice, oh!"

—"Look At What You Made Me Do"