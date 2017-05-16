Taylor Swift Has a Brand New British Boyfriend

Taylor Swift Has a Brand New British Boyfriend
Ray Tamarra/GC Images
Shop This Post
May 16, 2017 @ 6:45 PM
by: Kelsey Glein

Sorry Ed Sheeran, it looks like you aren't the only cute Brit in Taylor Swift's squad.

The superstar—who has kept a very low profile this year—reportedly has a new love in her life, and you probably haven't heard of him. According to People, the 27-year-old singer is dating British actor Joe Alwyn, who she has been seeing for several months now on the down low.

But just who is Alwyn? For starters, he's definitely a budding talent. The good-looking 26-year-old's most notable role to date was in the 2016 wartime drama Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, where he starred alongside Vin Diesel, Kristen Stewart, and Steve Martin. He recently wrapped his latest film, The Favourite, which stars Swift's longtime pal Emma Stone.

VIDEO: Tom Hiddleston Has No Regrets About Dating Taylor Swift

Another need-to-know fact is that he's based in London, where Swift is said to be renting a house in order to spend time with him while they keep their relationship largely under wraps.

RELATED: Could This Harry Styles Song *Really* Be About Taylor Swift?

But is Swift in love? Only time will tell.

The Latest in Video

Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston are Still Friends
See More Videos

More Star Couples

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top