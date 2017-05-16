Taylor Swift Has a Brand New British Boyfriend

Sorry Ed Sheeran, it looks like you aren't the only cute Brit in Taylor Swift's squad.

The superstar—who has kept a very low profile this year—reportedly has a new love in her life, and you probably haven't heard of him. According to People, the 27-year-old singer is dating British actor Joe Alwyn, who she has been seeing for several months now on the down low.

But just who is Alwyn? For starters, he's definitely a budding talent. The good-looking 26-year-old's most notable role to date was in the 2016 wartime drama Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, where he starred alongside Vin Diesel, Kristen Stewart, and Steve Martin. He recently wrapped his latest film, The Favourite, which stars Swift's longtime pal Emma Stone.

Another need-to-know fact is that he's based in London, where Swift is said to be renting a house in order to spend time with him while they keep their relationship largely under wraps.

But is Swift in love? Only time will tell.