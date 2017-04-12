No Bad Blood Between Taylor Swift and Her N.Y.C. Townhouse, but They Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

Ray Tamarra/GC Images
April 12, 2017 @ 5:00 PM
by: Isabel Jones

Your chance to live like Taylor Swift is finally here, but it comes with a hefty price tag.

For the sweet, sweet payoff of $24.5 million, the Greenwich Village carriage house Miss Swift rented during the renovation of her Tribeca penthouse can be yours. Considering the abandoned townhouse boasts 3 floors, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 5,500 square feet, a roof terrace, and an indoor pool, it’s probably worth the steep price—but we’ll let you know for sure once we make our first $24.5 million.

Back when Swift took refuge in the prewar mansion, the songstress was paying a measly $39,500 per month—a total steal considering the unit’s worth. Now that she’s back in her Tribeca digs, the orphaned carriage house is in need of a wealthy owner.

Scroll through the photos below for a closer look at the home. For more information, visit corcoran.com.

