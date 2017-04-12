No Bad Blood Between Taylor Swift and Her N.Y.C. Townhouse, but They Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

Your chance to live like Taylor Swift is finally here, but it comes with a hefty price tag.

For the sweet, sweet payoff of $24.5 million, the Greenwich Village carriage house Miss Swift rented during the renovation of her Tribeca penthouse can be yours. Considering the abandoned townhouse boasts 3 floors, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 5,500 square feet, a roof terrace, and an indoor pool, it’s probably worth the steep price—but we’ll let you know for sure once we make our first $24.5 million.

Back when Swift took refuge in the prewar mansion, the songstress was paying a measly $39,500 per month—a total steal considering the unit’s worth. Now that she’s back in her Tribeca digs, the orphaned carriage house is in need of a wealthy owner.

Scroll through the photos below for a closer look at the home.