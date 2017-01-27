Taylor Swift Gushes Over Zayn in Behind-the-Scenes Clip from Their Music Video

Late last night Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik dropped their super sexy music video for "I Don't Wanna Live Forever"—their collaboration off the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack—and now the talented pair is giving us a look at what went down behind the scenes.

In a clip that Swift posted to her Instagram account today, she reveals what it was really like working with the former One Direction member and praises his unique vocal skills. "I've know Zayn for a really long time and I think his voice is one of those that is really rare, and I think he's really special and really wonderful," she says in the post. "It's amazing when you get to work with people that you hang out because the question of will we get along is already answered. He's also incredibly talented and I feel really lucky to do this song that I'm really proud of with him."

And while Swift may be smitten with Malik's musical talents, their relationship is strictly platonic—the handsome bad boy has been dating her model bestie Gigi Hadid for more than a year.

We can only hope for more sweet sounds from this duo in the future.