The Emotional Stages of Listening to Taylor Swift's "Gorgeous"

Taylor Swift is officially back and arguably better than ever, and the Internet has a lot of feelings about that.
Since the star singer first dropped her single "Look What You Made Me Do" while announcing her forthcoming album Reputation, fans have been itching for more and more, and early Friday morning, she gave it right to them.
Swift dropped her newest single "Gorgeous," which is reportedly about her beau Joe Alwyn. If you're a die-hard Swiftie, you probably have the lyrics memorized already, but let's reminisce about those emotional moments leading up to the moment you learned it by heart, shall we?
1. When you hear those first few beats
2. And you're into it
3. But that's not even a surprise
4. The more you listen, the more you like it
5. Until you're already obsessed
6. Put it on repeat repeat repeat
7. And you start noticing the little details you missed the first time
8. While beginning to defend the song tooth and nail against haters
9. Backing it up with stats and math, of course
10. First you become part of it
11. Then it becomes part of you
12. BOOM, memorized
