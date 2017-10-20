The Emotional Stages of Listening to Taylor Swift's "Gorgeous"

Taylor Swift is officially back and arguably better than ever, and the Internet has a lot of feelings about that.

Since the star singer first dropped her single "Look What You Made Me Do" while announcing her forthcoming album Reputation, fans have been itching for more and more, and early Friday morning, she gave it right to them.

Swift dropped her newest single "Gorgeous," which is reportedly about her beau Joe Alwyn. If you're a die-hard Swiftie, you probably have the lyrics memorized already, but let's reminisce about those emotional moments leading up to the moment you learned it by heart, shall we?

1. When you hear those first few beats

2. And you're into it

that new Taylor swift track is a vibe 👌🏻 — Sean Lemon (@badman_sean) October 20, 2017

3. But that's not even a surprise

Pretending to be shocked by how much I like @taylorswift13 new song #gorgeous pic.twitter.com/8mTDlsis6r — Carlos Rivas (@_Carlos_Rivas_) October 20, 2017

4. The more you listen, the more you like it

Taylor Swift only gets better.

Taylor Swift only gets smarter.

Taylor Swift only goes harder. — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) October 20, 2017

5. Until you're already obsessed

Rt if you’re known for being the person who’s obsessed by Taylor Swift in your school pic.twitter.com/NcRvPuZPJZ — 💕Jack (@selfishtaylor13) October 20, 2017

6. Put it on repeat repeat repeat

7. And you start noticing the little details you missed the first time

#TaylorSwift #Gorgeous isn’t generic at all. She effin uses a triangle in it. pic.twitter.com/0wtYHAlYFJ — The Joanne Monster (@ALgmd11) October 20, 2017



8. While beginning to defend the song tooth and nail against haters

if you don’t like Gorgeous that’s fine but if you don’t understand the song and call the lyrics SHITTY then YOU’VE NEVER FALLEN IN LOVE. — ROMANO MET TAYLOR (@TIMELESummer) October 20, 2017

9. Backing it up with stats and math, of course

Gorgeous achievement:



-18 #1s

-1.4 millions with 231k likes (7 hours)

-No promo at all bitch

-Helped Rep to get 4 stars reviews.



Flop? pic.twitter.com/EEZaZ4CHPq — Hazym (@niallswift_) October 20, 2017

Today is the 20th of October...

2+0+1+0+2+0+1+7 = 13!!!

😁😀😅😂@taylorswift13 you are iconic!!! 💗#Gorgeous — ѕтєℓℓα (@wishingstar94) October 20, 2017

10. First you become part of it

"Can you wash the dishes for me"



First of all, listen to Taylor Swift's newest single Gorgeous. — klint (@tonklinton) October 20, 2017

11. Then it becomes part of you

Gorgeous by Taylor Swift. I learned this by ear. I kinda messed up at 1:10 so ignore that ahdhahdhs pic.twitter.com/Mxuk3DJKcv — xoxo, Clyde (@ARTPOPXSWIFT) October 20, 2017

12. BOOM, memorized

"did you hear taylor swift released a new song?"



FIRST OF ALL, i had the lyrics memorized approximately 7 minutes after first hearing it — brittany (@MOGirlProbs) October 20, 2017