Taylor Swift’s New Single “Gorgeous” Is a Love Ballad to Boyfriend Joe Alywn 

At midnight, Taylor Swift dropped a new single, titled “Gorgeous,” from her highly-anticipated album Reputation, and, naturally the Internet went wild. After the initial buzz, we collectively came to the conclusion that the sweet lyrics are about her latest love, British actor Joe Alwyn.

While Tay Tay is no stranger to writing about the men in her life—we’ve even compiled a definitive list—“Gorgeous” is a departure from her recent vengeful hits. Hello, “Look What You Made Me Do.”

In the song’s chorus Taylor belts out: “You’re so gorgeous / I can’t say anything to your face / ‘Cause look at your face / And I’m so furious / At you for making me feel this way / But what can I say? / You’re gorgeous.”

Yep, we all can admit that Alwyn is pretty handsome, but to further drive home the point that the single is about the actor, Swift highlights his “ocean blue eyes” in the lyrics. “Ocean blue eyes looking in mine / I feel like I might sink and drown and die,” she sings.

People confirmed that Swift and Alwyn were dating back in May, but their romance secretly began in February. The lovebirds have decidedly kept a low profile, ducking out of the spotlight for quite some time. "Her decision to keep her relationship with Joe quiet is making her happy,” a source told People. “They have been getting to know each other slowly without any pressure.”

Karwai Tang/WireImage; James Devaney/GC Images

We love that Taylor is so in love! Reputation debuts Nov. 10.