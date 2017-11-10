We Finally Know Which Celeb Baby Is the Voice on Taylor Swift's "Gorgeous"

Ever since Taylor Swift's "Gorgeous" dropped last month, fans have speculating about the baby voice at the beginning of the song. People thought that it could be anyone from North West to Jaime King's son Leo. Thankfully, the mystery is finally over.

In the song notes for "Gorgeous" Swift reveals that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds's daughter James provides the "Baby Intro Voice" at the start of the track. Twitter users were quick to analyze and point this out, and we're very grateful for their sleuthing because while we definitely thought that it could be James, the uncertainty was definitely getting to us.

Confirmed: The child’s voice at the beginning of Taylor Swift’s song ‘Gorgeous’ from her album #reputation is Blake and Ryan’s oldest daughter James. pic.twitter.com/PoIBF5fKXc — Blake Lively News (@blakelivelyf) November 10, 2017

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Now that this mystery is solved, we're sure that many more will crop up as we start to analyze the Reputation lyrics. Already, Twitter users think that "This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things" is all about her Kanye feud, and there are plenty of songs that listeners believe to be about her new boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

Well, at least this Reputation mystery has been solved.