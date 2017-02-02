Taylor Swift Can't Get Enough of Her Fifty Shades Glitter Lip: Watch

As it turns out, Taylor Swift is just as obsessed as we are with her "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" music video beauty look.

Almost a week after she and Zayn Malik debuted a sultry music video accompaniment for their hit "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" off the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack, the pop star is treating us with more goodies—i.e., behind-the-scenes footage. In a new video, Swift gives us close-ups of her moody makeup and jokes about her acting skills and her early call time for the shoot, which took place in London.

While we've all seen Tay rock her signature red lip, the 27-year-old's deep crimson, glittery lipstick in the music video is a decidedly bolder look. "What we're doing right now is a glitter lip that I've seen on shoots and on the runway and stuff, but I haven't really seen people do it in a music video or anything," the "Wildest Dreams" hitmaker explains in the vid. "'I'm just, like, really stoked about the lips right now. I feel like I have a disco ball on my face!"

We also see the blonde beauty poke fun at her performance and practiced her model-walk down a hallway at a hotel.

"Did you catch that? Did you see that last take, what I did there? The way that I was able to emote with the back of my head?" she says.

While we don't see Malik in the new footage, there's a reason for it—which Swift explains at the beginning of the clip.

"It's earlier than I care to really even say. We're starting to shoot the video for 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever,'" she says. "And I'm first because clearly I don't demand late enough call times. Because Zayn's asleep somewhere in London, I imagine, under some kind of silk duvet."

Watch the full behind-the-scene clip above and click here to relive the moody music video for "I Don't Wanna Live Forever."