Taylor Swift Helped a Pregnant Fan Buy a House and Completely Changed Her Life

Just call her Taylor Clause.

Taylor Swift surprised one of her fans with the gift of a lifetime, when she helped a pregnant and homeless young woman buy a home and supplies for her baby girl.

The Swiftie named Stephanie dished about the singer’s generosity on Swift’s new The Swift Life App, People reports, and told fellow fans that she had been deciding whether or not to share the experience.

“I’ve finally decided to tell you all what Taylor did for me this night,” she wrote in a post that included photos of herself posing with Swift, who palmed her pregnant belly, and snaps of her new home and daughter. “What many of you don’t know is that for eight months of my pregnancy I was homeless.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

“Long story short our first flat was condemned for health and safety reasons and we lost everything,” she continued. “To add to the stress, during this time [my partner] Matthew lost his job.”

During a trip to Swift’s concert in Manchester, Stephanie said her mom told the songstress that she had been going through a difficult time, and asked Swift to help make her “feel special” that night.

The “End Game” singer did that and more. “After the show, Taylor took us back to her dressing room where she told me, ‘Stephanie, You’ve been in my life for a long time and you’ve never asked me for anything’” she continued. “You could have reached out and I would have helped you. But you didn’t. [Your] mum told me..”

“She told me, ‘I want you to be able to enjoy your little girl, not have to worry about all this stuff.” Swift said she wanted to give her the money back for her ticket, but she went on to buy Stephanie a home and everything she needed for her baby.

“That night she gave me her hand and lifted me off the ground,” she continued. “The same way she’s done for 12 years. I love her forever.”