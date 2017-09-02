Taylor Swift Makes "Very Sizable Donation" for Harvey Relief

by: InStyle Staff
September 2, 2017

Taylor Swift has dominated the news cycle since the drop of her new album, but this weekend, she’s making headlines for a far more noble reason. Let’s take a break from all the “LWYMMD” controversy for a minute to discuss.

In a Facebook post on Friday, a Houston food bank thanked Swift for making a sizable donation to support Hurricane Harvey victims.

"Taylor Swift has generously made a very sizable donation to Houston Food Bank in honor of her mother who graduated from the University of Houston," the Food Bank wrote. "We thank you, Taylor, and we thank everyone for donating to help rebuild our community. #houstonstrong."

The storm, largely attributed to climate change, has left at least 47 people dead, and tens of thousands of homes damaged. Encouragingly, a vast number of people across the country have been donating money and supplies to aid those affected by the disaster.

Swift is far from the only celebrity rallying for the cause. Last Monday, Beyoncé also pledged her aid, telling The Houston Chronicle that “My heart goes out to my hometown, Houston, and I remain in constant prayer for those affected and for the rescuers who have been so brave and determined to do so much to help. I am working closely with my team at BeyGOOD as well as my pastor (Rudy Rasmus at St. John’s in downtown Houston) to implement a plan to help as many as we can.”

Sandra Bullock, the Kardashians, Leonardo DiCaprio and Miley Cyrus have also donated generous sums, ranging from half a million to a million dollars a pop.

If you want to help, there are a ton of great organizations to donate to. The food bank Taylor reached out to, for one, is accepting support here. Even if you aren't making a donation of Swiftian proportions, every little bit helps. 

