Taylor Swift's First Instagram in Months Is All About Selena Gomez

Former Instagram queen Taylor Swift has been MIA from the platform for months, but that changed this morning with a simple Insta shoutout.
Swift took to the 'gram to write a supportive message to her BFF Selena Gomez on the day of the debut of Gomez's steamy new song "Fetish."
"Sultry pop magic from this dreamy almost-birthday-girl," Swift wrote, followed by a line of clapping hands emojis.
Swift hasn't posted on Instagram at all since May 3, when she posted a similarly supportive shoutout to her gal pals Haim and their single "Want You Back."
We think it's safe to say that Swift's fans are wanting her back too.
Here's to hoping that she returns in a big way soon.